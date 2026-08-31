MG launches Hector Tomahawk India's 1st mass-market plug-in hybrid SUV
MG just rolled out the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, making it India's first mass-market plug-in hybrid SUV.
Priced from ₹25.7 lakh, it pairs a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a strong electric motor and a big 20.5-kilowatt-hour battery for a combined 198hp, so you get both power and efficiency.
Battery-as-a-Service reduces upfront cost ₹3.91L
You can drive over 115km on electric power alone, or go up to over 1,100km using both battery and fuel tank, perfect for city commutes or long road trips.
Charging is quick too: charge from 30% to 80% in 35 minutes with 25kW DC charging, or plug in overnight at home.
MG also offers four drive modes to match your vibe (from full EV to hybrid), plus a Battery-as-a-Service plan that reduces the upfront cost by ₹3.91 lakh if you'd rather subscribe than buy the battery outright.