MG Motor India raises M9 starting price ₹79.95L, Cyberster ₹82.5L

Both cars have seen steady price hikes since launching last year: the M9 is now ₹10 lakh pricier than when it debuted in July 2025, and the Cyberster has climbed by ₹7.6 lakh.

On the upside, you're getting solid specs: the M9 offers a 548km range on a single charge, while the Cyberster can hit 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds with up to 580km range.

Both are sold through MG's premium Select network.