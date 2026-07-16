MG Motor India raises M9 starting price ₹79.95L, Cyberster ₹82.5L
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MG Motor India just bumped up the prices of its premium EVs, the M9 and Cyberster, by as much as ₹5 lakh.
The M9, their electric MPV, now starts at ₹79.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the sporty two-door Cyberster is priced at ₹82.5 lakh.
M9 up ₹10L, Cyberster up ₹7.6L
Both cars have seen steady price hikes since launching last year: the M9 is now ₹10 lakh pricier than when it debuted in July 2025, and the Cyberster has climbed by ₹7.6 lakh.
On the upside, you're getting solid specs: the M9 offers a 548km range on a single charge, while the Cyberster can hit 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds with up to 580km range.
Both are sold through MG's premium Select network.