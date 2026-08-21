MG Motor India unveils expected 3-row Hector Tomahawk August 26

Inside, expect a beige-themed cabin with digital displays, powered front seats, and ADAS tech.

The Hector Tomahawk should offer over 500km of range, likely using a setup similar to the Wuling Starlight 560, and will include perks like wireless charging and climate control for all rows.

Priced around ₹20-25 lakh, it's set to compete with upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S and Kia Carens Clavis EV models.