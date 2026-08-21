MG Motor India unveils expected 3-row Hector Tomahawk August 26
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JSW MG Motor India is unveiling its new three-row electric SUV, the expected Hector Tomahawk, on August 26.
Built on the ADAPT platform, this new model sits above the regular Hector and was recently spotted in Pune showing off a sharp look with slim LED lights and a closed-off upper section.
Hector Tomahawk: beige cabin, 500+ km
Inside, expect a beige-themed cabin with digital displays, powered front seats, and ADAS tech.
The Hector Tomahawk should offer over 500km of range, likely using a setup similar to the Wuling Starlight 560, and will include perks like wireless charging and climate control for all rows.
Priced around ₹20-25 lakh, it's set to compete with upcoming Mahindra XEV 9S and Kia Carens Clavis EV models.