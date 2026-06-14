MG Motor to show 2 EV concepts at Goodwood Festival
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MG Motor is gearing up to show off two fresh electric vehicle concepts at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, happening July 9-12, 2026.
One is a sleek B-segment electric hatchback set to rival popular models like the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Mini Cooper Electric, with production planned for 2027.
The other is an electric design vision, but MG is keeping details hush-hush for now.
MG Motor showcases cars and robots
Besides these new EVs, MG will showcase cars like the MGS9 PHEV, IM5, Cyberster convertible, MG4 EV Urban, and HS PHEV at the festival.
The MGS9 PHEV and Cyberster will hit the hill climb event, and there will be interactive robot displays highlighting MG's latest tech moves.