MG Motor to show 2 EV concepts at Goodwood Festival Auto Jun 14, 2026

MG Motor is gearing up to show off two fresh electric vehicle concepts at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, happening July 9-12, 2026.

One is a sleek B-segment electric hatchback set to rival popular models like the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Mini Cooper Electric, with production planned for 2027.

The other is an electric design vision, but MG is keeping details hush-hush for now.