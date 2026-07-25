Miami's Chip Motors launches $15,000 Chip EV with 100-mile range

You can pick between four or six seats and three body styles: open-top, soft-top, or fully enclosed.

There's room for strollers up front, surfboard mounts on the side, and even an optional bike rack.

The standout feature is "Chip Go," which lets operators remotely park or move the car when no one's inside; Chip Motors takes legal responsibility for this tech.

Reservations are open now with a $250 deposit; first deliveries start in 2027.