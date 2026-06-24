Michael Leiters says Porsche 911 will never be fully electric
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Porsche's CEO Michael Leiters just made it official: the iconic 911 will never be fully electric. Instead, it'll stick with combustion and hybrid engines to keep its classic vibe alive.
Leiters says this move is all about preserving the 911's legacy, and it ties into Porsche's big Strategy 2035, which it will reveal in October.
Porsche balances combustion hybrid and EVs
While models like the Macan and Cayenne are getting electric versions, the 911 is staying old-school.
Porsche also plans to launch a three-row SUV above the Cayenne (starting with gas power) and hinted at a new hypercar aimed at high-profit markets.
The company is investing in combustion, hybrid, and EV tech, trying to balance tradition with fresh innovation across its lineup.