Michael Leiters says Porsche 911 will never be fully electric Auto Jun 24, 2026

Porsche's CEO Michael Leiters just made it official: the iconic 911 will never be fully electric. Instead, it'll stick with combustion and hybrid engines to keep its classic vibe alive.

Leiters says this move is all about preserving the 911's legacy, and it ties into Porsche's big Strategy 2035, which it will reveal in October.