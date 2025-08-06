Michael Schumacher's Honda Fireblade sells for $70,600 at auction

This Fireblade was custom-tuned by Holzhauer Racing Performance for Schumacher's track days, featuring race-ready tech like traction and wheelie control, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, and his signature number 77. With just 3,752km on the clock, it's clear he actually rode it.

Comes with signed helmet and gloves

Alongside the bike, bidders snapped up a helmet and gloves signed by Schumacher himself.

Motorsport memorabilia is having a moment: Casey Stoner's MotoGP Ducati sold for $535k in 2024, while Brad Binder's KTM went for nearly $400k in 2025.

Even though this Fireblade never won races, it's a unique slice of Schumacher's racing story.