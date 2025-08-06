Michael Schumacher's Honda Fireblade sells for $70,600 at auction
A 2010 Honda CBR1000RR "Fireblade" once owned by F1 legend Michael Schumacher just sold at auction for approximately $70,600—almost twice what experts expected.
The sale happened at RM Sotheby's "The Champions - Schumacher and F1 Legends" event in July 2025.
The bike was ridden by Schumacher himself
This Fireblade was custom-tuned by Holzhauer Racing Performance for Schumacher's track days, featuring race-ready tech like traction and wheelie control, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, and his signature number 77.
With just 3,752km on the clock, it's clear he actually rode it.
Comes with signed helmet and gloves
Alongside the bike, bidders snapped up a helmet and gloves signed by Schumacher himself.
Motorsport memorabilia is having a moment: Casey Stoner's MotoGP Ducati sold for $535k in 2024, while Brad Binder's KTM went for nearly $400k in 2025.
Even though this Fireblade never won races, it's a unique slice of Schumacher's racing story.