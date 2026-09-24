Miko Marczyk pilots Audi A6 e-tron to Guinness production record
Auto
Audi's A6 Sportback E-Tron just set a Guinness World Record for production cars by driving 1337km on a single charge.
Rally driver Miko Marczyk pulled off this marathon trip across Poland (passing through Krakow, Warsaw, and all the way to the Baltic Sea) without stopping to recharge.
The whole journey took over 45 hours in regular traffic.
Record run used 7.09 kWh/100km
Marczyk kept energy use super low, just 7.09 kWh per 100km, which is less than half of what's officially rated for the car.
He credits smart driving and using regenerative braking to stretch every bit of battery life.
While this doesn't top prototype records, it proves production EVs can go seriously far if you drive thoughtfully.