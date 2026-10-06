Mini launches 2027 Countryman Untamed Edition for trails, production November
Mini just dropped the 2027 Countryman Untamed Edition, built for anyone who loves hitting the trails.
It's got a suspension lift and chunky all-terrain tires, and you can pick between gas (Countryman S ALL4) or electric (Countryman SE ALL4) power.
Production kicks off in November 2026, with deliveries rolling out early next year.
Countryman Untamed suspension and Pirelli tires
This version stands taller with a 15mm suspension lift and 19-inch wheels, boosting ground clearance for rougher roads.
It's fitted with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tires, upgraded ABS and stability controls for better handling, and can tow up to 1588kg, perfect for outdoor gear.
Style-wise, it sports a bold new grille, underbody protection, matte-black accents, and exclusive colors like Hideaway Grey and Frozen Nomad Blue that look as tough as they sound.