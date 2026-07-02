Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says E20 fears unfounded
Auto
Heard the rumors about E20 gasoline ruining engines, killing mileage, or voiding your car's warranty?
The government says there's no need to panic: these claims are "false" and not backed by science.
Top automotive research bodies found E20 safe for most vehicles, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is pretty clear: you're good to go.
Tests show no serious E20 issues
Extensive tests (think 40,000km for cars!) showed no serious issues with drivability or starting up.
For older rides, you might need to swap out some rubber parts a bit sooner, but that's about it.
Bonus: E20 helps cut emissions and can even boost performance thanks to its higher octane rating.
And nope, your insurance and warranty stay intact if your vehicle is compatible.