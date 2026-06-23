Mitsubishi Motors steps back from own EVs to favor partnerships

Mitsubishi leans on cost effective collaborations

Rather than starting from scratch, Mitsubishi has launched the Eclipse Sportback (basically a Nissan Leaf in disguise) and plans another EV built by Foxconn for Japan and Australia this year.

With fewer resources compared to rivals like Honda, Mitsubishi is leaning on these cost-effective collaborations to stay in the race, especially since their early EV days with the i-MiEV are now behind them.