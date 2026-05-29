Mitsubishi revives Pajero in fall 2026, North American Montero expected Auto May 29, 2026

Mitsubishi is bringing back its iconic Pajero and Montero SUVs, with the Pajero rolling out in fall 2026 after a five-year break.

This new version sticks to its rugged roots, built on the Triton pickup truck's tough frame.

A North American Montero is also expected, though details are still under wraps.