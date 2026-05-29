Mitsubishi revives Pajero in fall 2026, North American Montero expected
Auto
Mitsubishi is bringing back its iconic Pajero and Montero SUVs, with the Pajero rolling out in fall 2026 after a five-year break.
This new version sticks to its rugged roots, built on the Triton pickup truck's tough frame.
A North American Montero is also expected, though details are still under wraps.
Mitsubishi plans multiple Pajero models
The comeback isn't just about one SUV: Mitsubishi plans at least two more Pajero-based models as part of a bigger push for 13 new vehicles by 2032.
Expect options like hybrids and EVs, plus classic four-wheel drive and upgraded interiors for extra comfort.