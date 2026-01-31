This is what a modern-day Lamborghini Miura would look like

The Lamborghini Miura, an icon in its own right, has not been seen in nearly 50 years. The car was the first to put the brand on the map and kick-started a design revolution that defined Lamborghini's cars throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Despite its legacy, Lamborghini has no plans to revive this classic nameplate. However, designer Andrea Sassano has given his own take on a modern-day Miura with his project called Miura SVR.

Inspiration Sassano's Miura SVR reimagines the iconic car Sassano's design project, the Miura SVR, is a modern interpretation of the iconic car. He said that "the Miura has become a timeless style icon" and it was "a rare example where design prevailed over engineering." The designer wanted to reimagine this unique vehicle in a contemporary context. His concept retains many of the Miura's most recognizable elements such as circular headlights, black louvers, and fastback profile while modernizing them with LED lighting and updated aesthetics.

Design process Concept retains the Miura's signature profile Sassano sculpted his project almost entirely in Photoshop and used Vizcom to create a series of short videos. He wanted to preserve the iconic proportions of the Lamborghini Miura, keeping it low with a rearward cabin, tapered rear, and pronounced width. Some classic elements that defined its clean look have been reinterpreted with a more modern edge for this sporty version called the Miura SVR.

Designer's insight Sassano believes the Miura is a pure stylistic achievement Sassano sees the Lamborghini Miura as one of the purest stylistic achievements in automotive history. He said its design blends elegance and innovation in an extraordinary way, with fluid, aerodynamic lines that appear to be in motion even when standing still. This unique combination of elements makes it a powerful draw for visual artists like Sassano himself.

