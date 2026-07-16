MK Surana: India's E20 prioritizes energy security not cheaper fuel
India's new E20 gasoline (that's 20% ethanol mixed in) is more about energy security than saving you money at the pump.
Former HPCL Chairman MK Surana explained that ethanol actually costs oil companies more than regular gasoline, so prices aren't likely to drop.
Even though it helps keep fuel prices steady when global oil rates spike, don't expect any discounts.
India's ethanol pricier, needs carmaker upgrades
Ethanol currently sells for ₹56.71 to ₹71 per liter, while gasoline's ex-refinery price is almost ₹53 per liter.
Plus, switching to higher ethanol blends means carmakers need big investments in new tech.
Ethanol also gives you less mileage because of its lower energy density.
On the plus side, blending boosts fuel production efficiency thanks to ethanol's higher octane rating, and India is exploring other biofuels like biogas and sustainable aviation fuels too.