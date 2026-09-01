MNGL hikes Pune CNG by ₹2 per kg to ₹97.75
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If you use CNG for your ride in Pune or nearby areas, get ready for a price bump: starting today, it's going up by ₹2 per kg.
That means you'll now pay ₹97.75 instead of ₹95.75 at the pump.
Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) says this change is needed because of rising costs.
MNGL cites LNG spike, limits pass-through
MNGL explained that global LNG prices have shot up lately, thanks to supply disruptions from the West Asia crisis and Europe stocking up for winter.
Even though CNG consumption in India is climbing, MNGL has absorbed a substantial portion of the extra costs and is only passing on a part of it with this hike.
Good news: domestic PNG prices aren't changing right now.