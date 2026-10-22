Morgan Motor Company invites 50 customers to cocreate sports cars
Morgan Motor Company just dropped its "Bespoke as Standard" program, giving 50 lucky customers the chance to cocreate their own sports cars with Morgan's designers.
You get to pick out colors, materials, and all the details that make your car truly yours.
Once you finalize your choices with an official retailer, Morgan signs off and starts building.
Bespoke as standard includes free upgrades
The program is open until the end of 2026, with deliveries rolling out by spring 2027.
Perks include free upgrades like any solid or metallic paint and standard leather upholstery, stuff that usually costs extra.
Each car also comes with a plaque signed by Managing Director Matthew Hole and a photo build book showing your car being made.
The offer covers Plus Four, Supersport, and Supersport 400 models for the UK Europe, and beyond, so if you want something unique (and have the budget), now's your shot!