EV, CNG, hydrogen vehicles might soon run longer in India
What's the story
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed a five-year age extension for battery, hydrogen, and CNG vehicles under the national permit system. The proposal is part of a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989. It also aims to simplify national permit procedures by digitizing more of the process.
Green initiative
Proposed changes in Rule 88
The key change proposed is in Rule 88, which sets age limits for vehicles under the national permit system.
The MoRTH has suggested extending these limits by five years for battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based, and natural gas-driven vehicles.
If approved, the current 12-year and 15-year limits would effectively become 17 and 20 years, respectively.
This move is part of a broader effort by the government to promote cleaner vehicles in commercial transport.
Financial relief
Addressing barriers to EV adoption
The five-year extension proposed by MoRTH could give vehicle operators more time to recover the higher upfront costs associated with cleaner vehicles.
This comes in light of NITI Aayog's 2025 EV report, which highlighted high upfront costs and limited financing as major barriers to electric truck adoption.
The report noted that only 6,220 electric trucks were sold in 2024, including just 280 above 3.5 tons.
Permit changes
More flexible national permit authorizations
The MoRTH has also proposed making national permit authorizations more flexible.
Instead of annual renewals, operators could opt for an authorization of up to five years at a time.
The fee would remain ₹16,500 per year, meaning a five-year authorization would cost ₹82,500 in total.
The process would also be digitized with Form 46 applications and Form 47 authorizations being handled electronically, and electronic payment receipts accepted as well.
Digital shift
Streamlining the process using VAHAN
The draft amendment proposes greater use of the VAHAN database.
This would allow details in Forms 16, 46, and 48 to be auto-fetched from the portal once relevant dealership or vehicle registration details are provided.
Applicants would only have to fill in information not available on VAHAN.
This move is likely to make the process of obtaining permits and registrations much simpler and faster for vehicle owners.
Registration updates
Changes to temporary registration rules
The draft also proposes changes to temporary registration rules.
A chassis without a body would get temporary registration valid for six months from date of issue.
If it remains in workshop beyond this period, the registering authority could extend its validity by 30 days at a time after an application and payment of the prescribed fee.
For fully built vehicles, temporary registration would be valid for 45 days if being converted into an adapted vehicle or registered in another state.
Disclosure requirements
Additional information requirements for registration and permits
The proposed changes also add more information requirements to registration and permit forms.
Form 20 would now require the vehicle owner's mobile number to be Aadhaar-linked, and capture the agreement or loan account number for hypothecated vehicles.
Form 48 would include details of a vehicle's valid registration certificate, insurance, PUC, and fitness certificate, as well as pending challan history.
Details of any national permit previously held by the vehicle would also be included.