EV, CNG, hydrogen vehicles might soon run longer in India

The key change proposed is in Rule 88, which sets age limits for vehicles under the national permit system.

The MoRTH has suggested extending these limits by five years for battery-operated, hydrogen fuel-based, and natural gas-driven vehicles.

If approved, the current 12-year and 15-year limits would effectively become 17 and 20 years, respectively.

This move is part of a broader effort by the government to promote cleaner vehicles in commercial transport.