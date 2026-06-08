MoRTH readies V2V notification, DoT expected to de-license 5.875-5.925 GHz Auto Jun 08, 2026

Get ready for smarter roads: India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working on a notification for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) technology.

This means cars, bikes, and other rides will soon be able to share safety information with each other in real time, aiming to cut down on accidents.

Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the right frequencies are being set up and the Department of Telecommunications is expected to de-license the 5.875-5.925 GHz band for V2V communications.