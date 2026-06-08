MoRTH readies V2V notification, DoT expected to de-license 5.875-5.925 GHz
Get ready for smarter roads: India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working on a notification for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) technology.
This means cars, bikes, and other rides will soon be able to share safety information with each other in real time, aiming to cut down on accidents.
Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the right frequencies are being set up and the Department of Telecommunications is expected to de-license the 5.875-5.925 GHz band for V2V communications.
MoRTH finalizing V2V specs for 2-wheelers
MoRTH is making sure V2V works for vehicles including two-wheelers, by finalizing device specifications and deployment plans.
At a Rapido event, Gadkari highlighted India's huge accident numbers and talked about good Samaritan rules that protect people who help crash victims.
The Rah-Veer scheme even rewards volunteers with cash and certificates, plus there is a nationwide program offering cashless treatment after accidents.