Moto Guzzi celebrates 105 years with Mandello del Lario event
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Moto Guzzi is marking 105 years with a four-day celebration called GMG Moto Guzzi World Days 2026, happening September 3-6 in Mandello del Lario, Italy.
The event lets fans explore the brand's freshly renovated museum and factory, now set up for events, workshops, immersive experiences, and shopping.
Lecco to Mandello parade pre-registration required
Expect a massive parade of Moto Guzzi bikes from 1921 to today, rolling from Lecco to Mandello del Lario.
There'll be music, food and drink, entertainment, and plenty of chances to meet fellow riders.
Entry is free, but you need to pre-register online for an invite and QR code. No walk-ins.