Moto Guzzi debuts 500-class roadster with parallel-twin chain drive
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Moto Guzzi just dropped a new 500-class roadster, switching things up with a parallel-twin engine and chain drive, pretty different from their usual style.
This marks the start of a new generation for the brand, and full details are coming at EICMA 2026.
Moto Guzzi roadster packs modern electronics
Blending modern tech with classic looks, the bike features an exposed blacked-out engine and comes loaded with ride-by-wire throttle, three riding modes, a quickshifter, and a circular TFT display.
It weighs in at 180kg with a comfy seat height of 31.1-inch (790mm).
Expect it in showrooms in 2027 in Black Metropolis, Green Grove, or Red Beat, though pricing is still under wraps.