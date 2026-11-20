Moto Guzzi releases V85 TT Napapijri special edition motorcycle
Moto Guzzi has dropped a special edition of its V85 TT, teaming up with outdoor brand Napapijri for a motorcycle that's all about adventure vibes.
The bike stands out with its white tank featuring world-map graphics, red frame, and blue accents inspired by the Norwegian flag.
Under the hood, it packs an 853 cc V-twin engine with 80hp, plus handy features like heated grips, a heated seat, and Moto Guzzi's MIA connectivity system.
Moto Guzzi collaboration celebrates Arctic roots
This collaboration isn't just about looks: it celebrates Moto Guzzi's roots in Arctic exploration, inspired by Giuseppe Guzzi's epic 1927 journey.
To round out the experience, there's even a matching clothing line so you can channel those explorer vibes on or off the bike.