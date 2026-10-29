Moto Guzzi unveils the Trip 500-cc: vintage vibes meet tech
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Moto Guzzi just revealed The Trip, a 500-cc motorcycle that mixes vintage vibes with up-to-date tech.
Could be built in India and expected to be powered by an Aprilia Tuono 457 engine (thanks to their Piaggio connection), it packs features like ride-by-wire, dual-disc brakes, and three ride modes for different moods.
The trip launch set for 2027
The Trip keeps things classic with a round TFT display and backlit switches but adds comfort with a low seat height (790mm) and practical touches like a 15-liter tank.
You can also add options like a quickshifter or turn-by-turn navigation.
It'll come in Black Metropolis, Green Grove, Red Beat, plus The Opening.
Launch is set for 2027, with more info coming at EICMA Milan this November.