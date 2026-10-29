Moto Guzzi unveils the Trip 500-cc: vintage vibes meet tech

The Trip keeps things classic with a round TFT display and backlit switches but adds comfort with a low seat height (790mm) and practical touches like a 15-liter tank.

You can also add options like a quickshifter or turn-by-turn navigation.

It'll come in Black Metropolis, Green Grove, Red Beat, plus The Opening.

Launch is set for 2027, with more info coming at EICMA Milan this November.