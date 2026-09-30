MSRTC plans Maharashtra state bus fleet fully electric by 2037
Auto
MSRTC is planning a major green upgrade; by 2037, every single bus in Maharashtra's state fleet will be electric.
Right now, only about 1,100 out of 14,000 busses run on electricity, but Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik says diesel busses will be phased out.
MSRTC begins phased conversions in 2027
From 2027 onward, busses that have completed seven to eight years of service will start getting converted to electric.
MSRTC is also rolling out more charging stations and undertaking depot-wise planning so these new busses fit right in.
The goal? Cleaner air, lower costs, and longer-lasting busses that are better for the planet.