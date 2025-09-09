Mumbai gets its biggest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub
Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (a Tata Motors subsidiary) recently inaugurated Mumbai's biggest TATA.ev MegaCharger hub at The Leela Hotel, right by Terminal 2 of the city's airport.
It's designed to make life easier for EV owners—whether you drive your own car, a taxi, or work in delivery—along one of Mumbai's busiest corridors.
Hub runs on renewable energy
The hub runs entirely on renewable energy and features eight fast DC chargers (up to 120kW), with space to charge 16 cars at once.
That means less waiting around, even during rush hours.
Plus, you can find and pay for charging through Tata Power's EZ Charge App (and soon via the TATA.ev iRA.ev app), which is already pretty popular.
Tata Power's ambitious plans for EV charging network
This launch adds to over 1,000 green charging points in Mumbai and more than 5,500 across India.
Tata Power aims to install 7.5 lakh home chargers and 10,000 public chargers nationwide by 2030—so getting an EV is looking a lot more practical under their "Sustainable is Attainable" plan.