Volvo slashes prices of petrol, diesel cars by ₹6.9 lakh
Volvo Car India is dropping prices on its petrol and diesel models by as much as ₹6.9 lakh starting September 22, 2025, thanks to recent GST changes.
While electric Volvos aren't getting a price cut, they do come with special festive deals this season.
XC60 and XC90 now cost ₹67.1 lakh and ₹96.97 lakh
The refreshed XC60 now costs ₹67.1 lakh after a price drop of nearly ₹4.8 lakh, and the XC90 gets an even bigger cut—down by almost ₹7 lakh to ₹96.97 lakh.
Volvo's also rolling out a 'Double Festive Delight' offer that stacks GST savings with extra festive discounts.
Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra says it's all about making luxury more accessible and reinforcing confidence in the growth of this segment in India.