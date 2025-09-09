Volvo slashes prices of petrol, diesel cars by ₹6.9 lakh

XC60 and XC90 now cost ₹67.1 lakh and ₹96.97 lakh

The refreshed XC60 now costs ₹67.1 lakh after a price drop of nearly ₹4.8 lakh, and the XC90 gets an even bigger cut—down by almost ₹7 lakh to ₹96.97 lakh.

Volvo's also rolling out a 'Double Festive Delight' offer that stacks GST savings with extra festive discounts.

Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra says it's all about making luxury more accessible and reinforcing confidence in the growth of this segment in India.