Mumbai startup BGauss sells 100,000 scooters, 41,849 delivered in 2026
Mumbai-based startup BGauss just crossed a big milestone: over 100,000 electric scooters sold since its 2022 launch.
In 2026 alone, they delivered nearly 42% of their total sales (41,849 scooters), which is more than double last year's numbers.
BGauss launches ₹160,000 C12 MaxR
BGauss has held its spot among India's top 10 electric two-wheeler brands this year and even peaked at 5,560 monthly sales in July.
They recently launched the C12 MaxR, a premium scooter priced at ₹160,000, to take on rivals like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.
The company would need to consistently sell more than 7,000 units a month to climb even higher in the rankings.