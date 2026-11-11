Mumbai startup BGauss sells 100,000 scooters, 41,849 delivered in 2026

BGauss has held its spot among India's top 10 electric two-wheeler brands this year and even peaked at 5,560 monthly sales in July.

They recently launched the C12 MaxR, a premium scooter priced at ₹160,000, to take on rivals like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

The company would need to consistently sell more than 7,000 units a month to climb even higher in the rankings.