Mumbai's BEST to add 5,000 self-owned busses in 3 years

BEST eyes revenue after ₹1,000cr

This expansion follows a fresh ₹1,000 crore financial boost and matches the central government's push for better public transportation.

But money's still tight. BEST is dealing with big debts and a deficit in its transportation division.

To keep things rolling, they're looking at new ways to earn cash, like ads on busses, EV charging stations, and making smarter use of their bus spaces.