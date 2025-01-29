Tesla EVs now drive themselves from factory to loading dock
What's the story
Leading electric vehicle maker Tesla has come a long way in its quest for full self-driving (FSD) technology.
A video shared by Tesla AI on X shows the vehicles driving themselves from the factory to assigned loading dock lanes—all without any human intervention.
This is a major milestone toward large-scale unsupervised FSD. The video was re-shared by the company's CEO Elon Musk, stating "Unsupervised full self-driving begins."
Take a look at the video
Unsupervised full self-driving begins https://t.co/5rujaGTncb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2025
Tech demonstration
Tesla's AI demonstrated the FSD technology
Tesla AI also shared a video showcasing the operation of the electric cars with FSD technology.
The whole process is as simple as tapping a button and pressing the brake to start autonomous driving.
You can even disable brake confirmation in settings for a more seamless experience.
This demonstration further highlights Tesla's commitment to pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving technology.
Advanced features
Tesla's Autopilot and FSD capabilities
Tesla's Autopilot system is a game-changing technology in the automotive world, providing advanced driving aid capabilities.
It allows cars to steer, accelerate, and brake on their own within the lane.
The Full Self-Driving capability takes things a step further by helping with lane changes on highways and parking the car automatically with a single touch.
All of this is part of Tesla's plan to automate driving tasks performed by humans.
Future plans
Musk's vision for autonomous driving in Tesla cars
In 2024, Musk unveiled the company's robotaxi, Cybercab, and announced plans to integrate autonomous driving into its Model 3 and Model Y cars by 2025.
The futuristic Cybercab has been designed without a steering wheel or pedals and will use inductive charging instead of a plug.
Priced under $30,000 (around ₹22 lakh), this innovative vehicle highlights Tesla's ambitions to making autonomous driving more accessible.
Scenario
FSD could soon surpass human driving safety this year
The announcement follows a series of advancements in Tesla's FSD technology.
Earlier this month, Musk projected that FSD would surpass human driving safety by Q2 2025.
He claimed the technology would become 10 times safer over time, ultimately preventing crashes.
However, despite these improvements, Tesla's FSD still requires active driver supervision.