What's the story

Leading electric vehicle maker Tesla has come a long way in its quest for full self-driving (FSD) technology.

A video shared by Tesla AI on X shows the vehicles driving themselves from the factory to assigned loading dock lanes—all without any human intervention.

This is a major milestone toward large-scale unsupervised FSD. The video was re-shared by the company's CEO Elon Musk, stating "Unsupervised full self-driving begins."