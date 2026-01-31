MV Agusta's limited-run Rush Titanio is a 1,000cc monster

The name 'Titanio' comes from the extensive use of brushed titanium components on the motorcycle. These include an Arrow titanium slip-on, a titanium exhaust carrier, and a titanium fuel tank front cover with "Titanio" branding and atom-style graphic. The bike's dashboard and headlight are also fitted with titanium carriers. Even its 1,000cc, inline, four-cylinder engine has 16 titanium valves and four forged titanium connecting rods.

Material composition

It also features a lot of carbon fiber

The Rush Titanio features a lot of carbon fiber, with the company highlighting a new twill weave finish on these components. Some anodized aluminum parts are finished in an exclusive "Blu Titanio" tone. The base paint of the bike is Nero Intenso with Argento Magnum and Blu Titanio accents, giving it a unique look. It also has a gloss finish on painted surfaces, which contrasts nicely with matte twill-effect carbon.