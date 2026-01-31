MV Agusta's limited-run Rush Titanio is a 1,000cc monster
What's the story
Italian motorcycle manufacturer, MV Agusta, has unveiled its latest ultra-exclusive model, the Rush Titanio. The bike was showcased at the International Concours of Elegance in St. Moritz, Switzerland. This limited-edition motorbike is based on the Brutale 1000RR and will be produced in just 300 individually numbered units. The company will announce pricing details, release date and specifications later.
Design
The name 'Titanio' comes from use of brushed titanium components
The name 'Titanio' comes from the extensive use of brushed titanium components on the motorcycle. These include an Arrow titanium slip-on, a titanium exhaust carrier, and a titanium fuel tank front cover with "Titanio" branding and atom-style graphic. The bike's dashboard and headlight are also fitted with titanium carriers. Even its 1,000cc, inline, four-cylinder engine has 16 titanium valves and four forged titanium connecting rods.
Material composition
It also features a lot of carbon fiber
The Rush Titanio features a lot of carbon fiber, with the company highlighting a new twill weave finish on these components. Some anodized aluminum parts are finished in an exclusive "Blu Titanio" tone. The base paint of the bike is Nero Intenso with Argento Magnum and Blu Titanio accents, giving it a unique look. It also has a gloss finish on painted surfaces, which contrasts nicely with matte twill-effect carbon.