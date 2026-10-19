Nearly untouched 1997 Ferrari F50 set for Las Vegas auction
A nearly untouched 1997 Ferrari F50, driven only 171km since new, is set to go under the hammer in Las Vegas on October 31, and it might fetch over $20 million.
Only 349 of these supercars exist, and this one's the 334th, making it a real collector's dream for anyone into rare rides and automotive history.
Delivered in Surrey, kept unregistered
Delivered new in Surrey with its classic Rosso Corsa red paint and black-and-red interior, this F50 was kept unregistered by its first UK owner to preserve that fresh-from-the-factory feel.
It later joined a European collection, saw barely any road time, and had service work in recent years, including belt and fluid changes.
As Alexander Weaver, senior car specialist and vice president at Broad Arrow Auctions, puts it, this late-production F50 has a unique story that makes it incredibly appealing to collectors.