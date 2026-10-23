Nearly untouched 2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata heads to Christie's Geneva
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A nearly untouched 2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata is about to hit the auction block at Christie's in Geneva, with an estimate in excess of CHF 7,500,000 (about $8.25 million).
This track-only hypercar has barely left the factory and shares its DNA with Ferrari's Le Mans-winning prototype.
It packs a twin-turbo V-6 and electric motor for a combined 697hp, and if you use the "Push to Pass" function, it jumps to a wild 858hp.
Track only, sport prototipi clienti access
While you can't drive it on public roads, owners get access to Ferrari's Sport Prototipi Clienti program, meaning you'll be able to take it out on track under factory supervision.
With its rare status and direct link to racing history, this one's basically the ultimate collector flex.