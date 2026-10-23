Nearly untouched 2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata heads to Christie's Geneva

A nearly untouched 2024 Ferrari 499P Modificata is about to hit the auction block at Christie's in Geneva, with an estimate in excess of CHF 7,500,000 (about $8.25 million).

This track-only hypercar has barely left the factory and shares its DNA with Ferrari's Le Mans-winning prototype.

It packs a twin-turbo V-6 and electric motor for a combined 697hp, and if you use the "Push to Pass" function, it jumps to a wild 858hp.