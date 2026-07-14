Nepal drafts ethanol blended gasoline standards banning methanol turpentine tar
Nepal is rolling out draft standards for gasoline mixed with ethanol, aiming to keep fuel quality high and engines safe.
The Bureau of Standards and Metrology wants ethanol to be clear and particle-free, and has banned additives like methanol, turpentine, and tar because they can wreck engine parts.
This comes after the government gave the green light to ethanol-blended gasoline earlier this year.
Nepal bans edible grains for ethanol
To protect food supplies, Nepal won't let producers use edible grains for making ethanol. Instead, they'll stick to things like molasses, Napier grass, farm waste, or spoiled grains that people can't eat.
Prices will get a yearly checkup by a government committee.
With India already hitting its E20 fuel milestone in 2025, Nepal's move is part of a bigger push in the region for cleaner energy and fewer emissions.