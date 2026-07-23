Next gen Audi Q3 spied testing in India nearing launch
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Audi's next-generation Q3 was just seen testing on Indian roads, signaling it's almost launch time.
The SUV showed off its fresh look with a wide grille, split LED lights, and a sleek light bar across the back, definitely keeping things modern.
Globally Q3 gets screens, wireless charging
The updated Q3 sticks to its classic shape but adds some muscle with flared wheel arches, roof rails, and new alloys.
Inside details for India aren't out yet, but globally it gets big screens and wireless charging.
Expected to drop around Diwali 2026, the Q3 will go up against rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.