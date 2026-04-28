This is what 2027 Hyundai Creta will look like

The next-generation Hyundai Creta , which is expected to debut in India in 2027, has been spotted testing. The mid-size SUV is currently in its second-generation avatar here. The new model will be slightly larger than the current one, which measures 4,330mm long, 1,790mm wide and 1,635mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,610mm.

Enhancements Design overhaul with new grille, headlamps The next-generation Creta will get a major design overhaul with a new grille and refreshed headlamps. The rear end will also see redesigned LED taillamps. Hyundai will offer new alloy wheels for the 2027 model of Creta, further enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Inside, we can expect bigger screens for infotainment and instrument clusters, along with a revamped dashboard and central console.

Engine specifications Likely to carry forward existing powertrain options The current Creta offers three engine options: a 1.5-liter MPi petrol engine (115hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi petrol unit (160hp/253Nm), and a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel motor (116hp/250Nm). Transmission options vary by engine type, with manual and automatic choices available for 1.5-liter MPi petrol and diesel motors, while the Turbo GDi is offered with 7-speed DCT. The new Creta should carry forward these powertrains, but at slightly higher price than the current model's range of ₹10.79-20.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

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