Next-gen Toyota Hilux spied in New Delhi TV ad shoot
The next-gen Toyota Hilux has just been seen in India for the first time during a TV ad shoot in New Delhi.
It sports a bold new look with a big mesh grille, sleeker LED headlights, and chunkier bumpers with vertical fog lamps.
The rugged vibe continues with flared wheel arches and side steps, definitely hard to miss on the road.
Expected premium interior and mild-hybrid
While we haven't seen the inside yet, it's expected to pack cool features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and premium upholstery.
Power-wise, it should keep its 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine but now adds a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for better performance, delivering around 204hp and up to 500 Nm of torque with the automatic transmission.
Off-road upgrades like Multi-Terrain Select and hill descent control are likely too.
Price isn't out yet but expect it to be higher than the current ₹28.52 lakh starting tag thanks to all these upgrades.