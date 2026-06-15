Next-gen Toyota Hilux spied in New Delhi TV ad shoot

Expected premium interior and mild-hybrid

While we haven't seen the inside yet, it's expected to pack cool features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, and premium upholstery.

Power-wise, it should keep its 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine but now adds a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for better performance, delivering around 204hp and up to 500 Nm of torque with the automatic transmission.

Off-road upgrades like Multi-Terrain Select and hill descent control are likely too.

Price isn't out yet but expect it to be higher than the current ₹28.52 lakh starting tag thanks to all these upgrades.