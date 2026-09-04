NHAI launches 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' rewarding ₹1,000 FASTag credit
NHAI wants cleaner highway toilets, so it has kicked off the "Clean Toilet Picture Challenge."
If you spot a dirty toilet at an NHAI toll plaza, just snap a geotagged, timestamped photo and upload it on the Rajmargyatra app with your details.
If your report checks out, you'll get ₹1,000 credited to your FASTag, pretty neat for helping keep things clean!
NHAI limits eligibility, extends campaign
The challenge is only for toilets built or run by NHAI (not those at petrol pumps or dhabas), and each vehicle can win just once during the campaign.
Only the first valid complaint about a toilet each day counts.
The program was launched in September 2025 and has now been extended until June 30, 2027 because people liked it so much: in 2026 so far, around 429 travelers have reported unhygienic toilets.