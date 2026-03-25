NHAI to increase FASTag annual pass fee: All you need
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Heads up, road trippers: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is increasing the FASTag Annual Pass fee to ₹3,075 starting April 1, 2026 (up from ₹3,000).
If you use highways often, this prepaid pass lets you breeze through tolls for a year or up to 200 trips; no cash needed.
How to get your pass
FASTag helps regular commuters skip long toll lines and save money. You can renew or activate your pass easily on the FASTag app.
If you want to lock in the current ₹3,000 rate before prices rise, now's your chance: just a few days left!