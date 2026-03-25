NHAI to increase FASTag annual pass fee: All you need Auto Mar 25, 2026

Heads up, road trippers: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is increasing the FASTag Annual Pass fee to ₹3,075 starting April 1, 2026 (up from ₹3,000).

If you use highways often, this prepaid pass lets you breeze through tolls for a year or up to 200 trips; no cash needed.