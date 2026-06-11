NHTSA flags injury risk as Ford recalls over 548,000 Expeditions Auto Jun 11, 2026

Heads up if you drive a Ford Expedition.

Ford is recalling more than 548,000 SUVs in the US because the chrome trim on the center console can bubble and peel, leaving sharp edges that could actually cut someone.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration flagged this issue, saying it is a real injury risk.