NHTSA probes Comma.ai after 5 crashes and 2 fatalities
Auto
Comma.ai, the company behind semi-automated driving add-ons, is under federal investigation after five crashes, two of them fatal.
The NHTSA stepped in after reports that these devices sometimes failed to spot stopped vehicles, leading to 11 injuries.
Comma.ai, started by hacker George Hotz, makes tech similar to Tesla Autopilot and GM Super Cruise.
Investigation examines modified Comma.ai software
The probe is also looking at cases involving modified versions of Comma.ai's software.
One tragic crash in February involved a Toyota RAV4 running FrogPilot (a third-party fork), which hit a stopped emergency vehicle and killed two people.
Comma.ai says its devices aren't meant for full self-driving (drivers should always stay alert).