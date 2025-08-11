Why 137,000 recalled Kia cars are being probed in US
What's the story
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US has launched an audit into the remedy for a recall of certain Kia Motors vehicles. The investigation covers more than 137,000 units of the 2021-2023 Seltos and Soul models. To note, the recall was first announced in February due to concerns about incorrectly manufactured piston oil rings.
Dealer obligations
Dealers were required to replace the engine at no cost
As part of the recall, dealers were required to replace the engine at no cost if necessary. They were also supposed to install piston-ring sensing noise software for free. However, NHTSA's Recall Management Division has reviewed 47 complaints filed between April and June, claiming that this remedy is both ineffective and unavailable.
Recall details
Fault triggered by quality deviation from supplier
The recall was triggered by a quality deviation from the supplier of the piston oil ring, as per the recall report. The defective piston rings could potentially damage the cylinder wall's surface over time, leading to excessive oil consumption. If a recalled vehicle is driven under these conditions, it could result in engine failure or even fire in rare cases.
Warning signs
Drivers of affected vehicles may notice increased oil consumption
Drivers of affected vehicles may notice increased oil consumption, unusual engine noise, and illumination of the oil pressure warning light. These symptoms indicate a potential problem with the piston oil ring. The NHTSA's audit aims to ensure that Kia fulfills its obligations under this recall and addresses these issues effectively for all affected customers.