Dodge's 2026 Charger Sixpack series goes all-in on inline-six engines Auto Aug 11, 2025

Dodge just rolled out the 2026 Charger Sixpack series for those who still love the sound and feel of a real engine.

These new models pack a turbocharged 3.0L inline-six, with the R/T offering 420hp and the Scat Pack bumping it up to 550hp.

Both come standard with all-wheel drive but let you switch to rear-wheel if that's more your vibe.