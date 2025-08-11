Dodge's 2026 Charger Sixpack series goes all-in on inline-six engines
Dodge just rolled out the 2026 Charger Sixpack series for those who still love the sound and feel of a real engine.
These new models pack a turbocharged 3.0L inline-six, with the R/T offering 420hp and the Scat Pack bumping it up to 550hp.
Both come standard with all-wheel drive but let you switch to rear-wheel if that's more your vibe.
Pricing and availability
The R/T starts under $50K, while the Scat Pack stays below $55K, bringing cool extras like Line Lock for burnouts and Launch Control for quick getaways (think 0-97km/h in just 3.9 seconds).
You'll also find an upgraded hood, bigger front fascia, and an active exhaust for that classic muscle car growl.
Look out for these in showrooms by late 2025—especially after Dodge's electric Charger didn't really take off.