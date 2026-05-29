NIO launches ES9 flagship SUV with 620km maximum range

ES9 features industry-first fully active suspension

Performance-wise, the ES9 goes from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds and features an industry-first fully active suspension system for a smoother ride.

Inside, there are zero-gravity massage seats and dual executive screens in the back.

Prices start at RMB 450,000 with NIO's Battery-as-a-Service lease option.

Founder William Li calls it "As the culmination of NIO's 11-year systemic innovation, the NIO ES9 created the smart electric flagship executive SUV category, setting a new benchmark in the segment."