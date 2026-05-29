NIO launches ES9 flagship SUV with 620km maximum range
NIO just dropped its latest flagship SUV, the ES9, and it's packed with some pretty impressive tech.
You get up to 620km on a single charge, ultra-fast charging, and three-minute battery swaps at over 1,000 stations rolling out this year.
Deliveries kick off May 28, 2026.
ES9 features industry-first fully active suspension
Performance-wise, the ES9 goes from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds and features an industry-first fully active suspension system for a smoother ride.
Inside, there are zero-gravity massage seats and dual executive screens in the back.
Prices start at RMB 450,000 with NIO's Battery-as-a-Service lease option.
Founder William Li calls it "As the culmination of NIO's 11-year systemic innovation, the NIO ES9 created the smart electric flagship executive SUV category, setting a new benchmark in the segment."