Nissan and Honda partner to develop software-defined vehicle electronics
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Nissan and Honda are joining forces to develop next-generation software and electronic parts for their upcoming vehicles.
Instead of relying on old-school hardware, their new software-defined vehicles will let software control functions and features.
The goal is to cut costs, speed up development, and add efficiency.
Shared tech for EVs and automation
By sharing tech and research, both companies hope to cut costs, speed up development, and keep up with the shift toward electric and automated cars.
This move also helps them take on rivals like Toyota (who's already working with Subaru and Waymo), as everyone races to lead the smart car revolution.