Nissan confirms Skyline's return for winter 2026, Infiniti Q50 likely

AI sped Skyline's 26-month development

Development was super quick, just 26 months, thanks to AI and digital tools streamlining everything from design to testing.

The new Skyline sticks with its four-door look but gets a sharper, more aggressive style and is expected to pack the Nissan Z's 420-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine.

Rear-wheel drive is expected, with all-wheel drive remains a possibility.

And don't worry: Nissan says this isn't replacing the GT-R R35: the legend lives on!