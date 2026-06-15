Nissan confirms Skyline's return for winter 2026, Infiniti Q50 likely
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Nissan just confirmed the return of its iconic Skyline, set to debut in winter 2026.
This long-awaited update brings fresh life to the classic sedan, which last got a major overhaul back in 2014.
For North America, you'll find it under Infiniti's badge, probably as the Q50.
AI sped Skyline's 26-month development
Development was super quick, just 26 months, thanks to AI and digital tools streamlining everything from design to testing.
The new Skyline sticks with its four-door look but gets a sharper, more aggressive style and is expected to pack the Nissan Z's 420-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine.
Rear-wheel drive is expected, with all-wheel drive remains a possibility.
And don't worry: Nissan says this isn't replacing the GT-R R35: the legend lives on!