Nissan debuts 3 adventure-ready concept vehicles at SEMA 2026
Nissan will debut three adventure-ready concept vehicles at SEMA 2026: the Frontier Ronin, Pathfinder XE-V6, and Armada Jungle Patrol.
Each one is packed with unique upgrades and bold designs, giving a taste of where Nissan's off-road game might be headed.
Nissan concepts get off-road upgrades
The Frontier Ronin gets serious power from GT-R Nismo twin turbos, plus a wider stance and race-inspired suspension for big 35-inch tires.
The Pathfinder XE-V6 mixes retro looks with practical gear like rock sliders and a 4-inch lift, perfect for tackling rough trails.
Meanwhile, the Armada Jungle Patrol channels safari vibes with an open roof, chunky 37-inch tires, and prototype Nismo beadlock wheels.
All three show off Nissan's creative side while hinting at features we could see in future rides.