Nissan debuts 3 adventure-ready concept vehicles at SEMA 2026

The Frontier Ronin gets serious power from GT-R Nismo twin turbos, plus a wider stance and race-inspired suspension for big 35-inch tires.

The Pathfinder XE-V6 mixes retro looks with practical gear like rock sliders and a 4-inch lift, perfect for tackling rough trails.

Meanwhile, the Armada Jungle Patrol channels safari vibes with an open roof, chunky 37-inch tires, and prototype Nismo beadlock wheels.

All three show off Nissan's creative side while hinting at features we could see in future rides.