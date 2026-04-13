Nissan delays next-generation Z, plans heritage editions for 3 years

Nissan to scale back Z production

To match its niche vibe, Nissan plans to scale back production as demand is expected to dip in 2026 with a new model on the horizon.

The all-new Z will arrive after the next-generation GT-R (set for before 2030), while refreshed versions of today's Z will stick around into the early 2030s.

By focusing on special editions and keeping things exclusive, Nissan hopes to keep fans interested and make sure its sports car legacy stays strong.