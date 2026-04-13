Nissan delays next-generation Z, plans heritage editions for 3 years
Nissan is holding off on launching the next-generation Z and will roll out special heritage-inspired editions of the current model instead.
Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan America's senior vice president, chief product and planning officer, says these limited runs will keep things fresh over the next three years.
Even though the Z isn't a huge seller, it actually saw sales jump by 73.4% last year, with more than 5,000 cars sold.
Nissan to scale back Z production
To match its niche vibe, Nissan plans to scale back production as demand is expected to dip in 2026 with a new model on the horizon.
The all-new Z will arrive after the next-generation GT-R (set for before 2030), while refreshed versions of today's Z will stick around into the early 2030s.
By focusing on special editions and keeping things exclusive, Nissan hopes to keep fans interested and make sure its sports car legacy stays strong.