Nissan's new 7-seater SUV starts under ₹6 lakh

Nissan has officially launched the Gravite, a new sub-4 meter multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) for the Indian market. The model is based on the Renault Triber and comes with exterior and interior updates that give it a unique identity. The Gravite boasts of a more muscular design and an upmarket interior while keeping engine options and feature set largely similar to its predecessor.

Pricing Gravitas available in 4 broad trims The Nissan Gravite is available in four broad trims: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. The prices start at ₹5.65 lakh for the base Visia MT variant and go up to ₹8.93 lakh for the top-end Tekna Launch Edition AMT model (all prices are ex-showroom). Bookings for the new MPV are now open with deliveries expected to start from March 2026.

Design MPV features bold grille with honeycomb pattern The Nissan Gravite retains the overall silhouette of the Renault Triber but gets several styling elements to give it a unique identity. It features a bold grille with honeycomb pattern, 'GRAVITE' lettering on the bonnet, and slim LED DRLs connected by a chrome strip. The MPV rides on 15-inch stylized steel wheels and is offered in five exterior hues: Onyx Black, Snow White, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver, and Forest Green.

Interior It gets an 8-inch infotainment panel Inside, the Gravite sticks to the Triber's 5+2 cabin layout, but swaps in a fresh color scheme and bespoke trim details to give it a more distinct character. It features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC with rear vents, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger. For safety, it gets six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD among other features.

