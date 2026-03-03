Nissan Gravitas MPV deliveries begin in India: Check top features

Nissan has started delivering its new 7-seater Gravite MPV across India, just weeks after its February 17 launch. With prices starting at ₹5.65 lakh and four broad variants (Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna), the Gravite is Nissan's latest push to grab attention—and this rollout coincides with Nissan reporting 23% year-on-year sales growth in February 2026.

Engine options and safety features The Gravite runs on a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine (71-72hp power), paired with either a manual or AMT gearbox.

It promises solid mileage—up to 19.3km/l depending on the variant—and packs in six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, plus rear parking sensors, with front parking sensors reserved for the top-spec Tekna.

Infotainment system and boot space You get a modern infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, rear AC vents for both the second and third rows, and increased boot space when the third row is folded or removed—great for road trips or hauling gear.