Nissan Gravitas to debut in India tomorrow: Check features

You get a 999cc petrol engine (72hp), with your pick of manual or AMT gearbox. There may also be an optional CNG kit, likely offered as a dealer-fitment, if you want to save on fuel. Tech-wise, it packs dual screens—a digital cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Boot space can jump from 84L to a massive 625L by removing the third row.

What about safety?

The Gravite stands out by offering six airbags as standard, with ESP and tire pressure monitoring listed among its safety features—features you usually only see in pricier models.

Compared to its sibling, the Renault Triber, it matches on most specs, though the Gravite is expected to offer stronger safety equipment in certain variants.

If you want a budget-friendly people-mover that doesn't skimp on features or safety, this one's worth a look.