Nissan Gravite: Nissan's new 7-seater MPV drops January 21

The Gravite runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine (72hp) with both manual and AMT gearbox options; a CNG version could also be offered as a dealer-fit option. Inside, you get an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, wireless charging, cruise control, and a digital driver display—pretty much everything to keep drives comfy and connected.

Safety & price: Worth considering?

With six airbags, ESP, hill-start assist, TPMS, rain-sensing wipers and more safety features packed in at an expected price of ₹6-9 lakh (ex-showroom), the Gravite looks like solid value if you want space without breaking the bank.

Plus: Nissan has more SUVs coming soon if you're eyeing something bigger next year!